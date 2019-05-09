CBS Orders Dramas ‘Evil’, ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ & ‘All Rise’ To Series

CBS has made its first drama series orders of the season, picking up its most buzzed about pilots, supernatural drama Evil from Michelle and Robert King, Dick Wolf’s FBI: Most Wanted spinoff and legal drama All Rise (fka Courthouse) from writer Greg Spottiswood.

The three series originate from three different studios: CBS sibling CBS TV Studios (Evil), Universal TV (FBI: Most Wanted) and Warner Bros. TV (All Rise). The last two are co-produced with CBS Studios.

The Good Wife creators Robert and Michelle King, who have two premium series, The Good Fight on CBS All Access and the upcoming Your Honor on Showtime, are making a broadcast return with Evil, which everyone has been raving about. No exact episode count has been announced but the drama is believed to be designed for shorter orders.

Dick Wolf officially has another procedural franchise with the series order for FBI: Most Wanted, starring Julian McMahon, which started as a planted spinoff episode of freshman FBI, already renewed for a second season.

Wolf currently has six drama series picked up for next season, the two FBI dramas at CBS, the three Chicago series on NBC and Law & Order: SVU, also on NBC, heading into a record-breaking 21st season.

On the comedy side, CBS today picked up four comedy pilots to series, Chuck Lorre’s Bob Hearts Abishola, starring Billy Gardell, Carol’s Second Act, headlined by Patricia Heaton; The Unicorn, starring Walton Goggins; and Broke, toplined by Jaime Camil and Pauley Perrette.

Here are detailed descriptions and credits for CBS’ newly picked up drama series:

EVIL

EPs/Writers: Michelle King & Robert King

EP: Liz Glotzer

Director: Robert King

STUDIO: CBS Television Studios

LOGLINE: EVIL is a psychological mystery that examines science vs. religion and the origins of evil. The series focuses on a skeptical female forensic psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a carpenter to investigate and assess the Church’s backlog of supposed miracles, demonic possessions and unexplained phenomena.

CAST: Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, Dalya Knapp

FBI: MOST WANTED

EPs/Writers: Dick Wolf, Rene Balcer

EPs: Arthur W. Forney, Peter Jankowski

Director: Fred Berner

STUDIO: Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television in association with CBS Television Studios

LOGLINE: Series centered on the Fugitive Task Force of the FBI that tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the FBI’s Most Wanted list.

CAST: Julian McMahon, Alana de la Garza, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Kellan Lutz, Roxy Sternberg, Nathaniel Arcand

ALL RISE

EP/Writer: Greg Spottiswood

EPs: Len Goldstein, Mike Robin

Director: Mike Robin

STUDIO: Warner Bros. Television in association with CBS Television Studios

LOGLINE: A drama that follows the dedicated, chaotic, hopeful, and sometimes absurd lives of judges, prosecutors, and public defenders as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal system.

CAST: Simone Missick, Wilson Bethel, Jessica Camacho, Marg Helgenberger, J. Alex Brinson, Lindsay Mendez, Ruthie Ann Miles