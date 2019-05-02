CBS Meets Wall Street Q1 Profit Estimates But Just Misses On Revenue

CBS Corp. met Wall Street analysts’s expectation for first-quarter earnings, at $1.37 per share, but fell short of revenue targets by $140 million despite reaching a company-record level for the quarter, at $4.17 billion.

Revenue rose 11% over the same quarter a year ago, powered by on stronger ad revenue, including Super Bowl LIII sales. Affiliate and subscription fee revenues rose 13%. The company attributed to growth in direct-to-consumer streaming services, fees from CBS Television Network affiliated stations and retransmission revenues, including from virtual MVPDs. Content licensing and distribution revenues decreased 3% as a result of the benefit to 2018 from the renewal of a domestic licensing sale of Dexter.

Not counting a gain of $549 million on the sale of CBS Television City and charges relating to a restructuring plan initiated during the quarter, operating income increased 2% to $793 million. The increase was offset by a higher investment in premium content, including an increase in the number of owned series, plus higher costs associated with the growth and expansion of the DTC streaming services.

Speaking of the latter, the company said the tally of direct-to-consumer subscribers grew 71% from the same period in 2018, thought the company didn’t offer a specific number. It has reported targets and thresholds for both CBS All Access and Showtime as a combo, declining to break either service out separately. The latest guidance is for both to hit a combined 25 million subscribers by 2022.

Acting CEO Joe Ianniello last month agreed to extend his contract through the end of 2019, with the company’s board also suspending its search for a permanent successor to Les Moonves, who departed last September. Ianniello, who has been with the company for the better part of two decades, gives CBS a familiar face to greet Madison Avenue this upfront season. The company returns to its familiar Carnegie Hall haunt on May 15.

Looming large, as it has for years, is the prospect of a reunion with Viacom, with whom CBS shares a controlling shareholder, National Amusements.