Deadline’s CBS & CBS All Access Upfronts Presentation Live Blog

Last year, Murphy Brown was the most anticipated new series on CBS’ schedule, Leslie Moonves was still CEO of CBS Corp, his wife Julie Chen was still Den Mom of The Talk, and the network’s late-night star Stephen Colbert was celebrating the one-year anniversary of the Mueller investigation.

Last year, CBS also had The Big Bang Theory for one more season to prop up its primetime schedule.

What a difference a year makes for CBS, which held its annual upfront presentation to advertisers Wednesday at Carnegie Hall.

Here’s how it all went down.