Cartoon Network Unveils Adventure Comedies ‘Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart’ And ‘Tig N’ Seek’

Cartoon Network is adding two new original adventure comedies to its programming lineup: Parker Simmons’ Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart and Tig N’ Seek, the network announced today.

Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart will follow Sheriff Mao Mao, the explosive loner and famous hero, Badgerclops, the lovable oaf, and Adorabat, the adorable sidekick, who work together to bring justice and peace to the people of the valley.

Leading into the premiere, eight new episodes will become available on Friday, June 28. The series will make its official debut Monday, July 1 (6:10PM ET/PT) on Cartoon Network, with new episodes continuing to premiere Mondays through summer. Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart is produced by Cartoon Network Studios and Titmouse.

Tig N’ Seek centers on 8-year-old Tiggy and his gadget-building cat, Gweeseek, as they search for the lost items of Wee Gee City. With Tiggy’s cheerful attitude and Gweeseek’s exceptional inventing capabilities, the duo humorously navigates day-to-day dilemmas at the Department of Lost and Found. Tig N’Seek is expected for 2020.

Cartoon Network also announced last year’s Summer Camp Island from Julia Pott will get a second season, with George Gendi’s buddy comedy Apple & Onion getting a full series pickup.

Summer Camp Island returns Sunday, June 23 (12:00PM ET/PT) with new episodes on Cartoon Network as the magical journey picks up to follow best friends Oscar and Hedgehog as they learn to explore the unknown while embarking on more mystical adventures.

Apple & Onion is slated to return this fall featuring YouTube star Timothy DeLaGhetto, The Great British Bake Off’s Sue Perkins, and more. The series will continue to tell stories of best friends Apple and Onion as they experience big city living with their menagerie of anthropomorphic food friends.