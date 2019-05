Carmine Caridi, who played Trapini Family capo Carmine Rosato in The Godfather, Part II and appeared as Albert Volpe in Part III, has died. He was 85. Caridi died Tuesday at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, where he had been in a coma.

Caridi later became the first person to be expelled by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over illegally circulating DVDs of Oscar screeners.

RIP my TV Dad, Carmine Caridi. You will be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/WhtA2q9BD5 — Lee Curreri (@leecurreri) May 29, 2019

