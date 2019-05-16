Carla Gugino Joins ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’

EXCLUSIVE: The Navot Papushado-directed action thriller Gunpowder Milkshake has set Carla Gugino as a lethal assassin in the film’s final piece of casting. Gugino will star alongside will star alongside Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett and Paul Giamatti. The film shoots this summer in Berlin. Plot is being kept under wraps but it is described as a high-concept assassin story that has a rich mythology and spans several generations.

Gugino will play part of a secret sisterhood who come together to help Gillan’s character when things go south. Pic was scripted by Big Bad Wolves‘ helmer Papushado, and Ehud Lavski. It shoots at the Babelsberg FilmStudio June 3.

Studiocanal and The Picture Company partners Andrew Rona & Alex Heineman produce. Papushado’s Big Bad Wolves’ partner Aharon Keshales is exec producer. Studiocanal will release in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Germany and France, and is selling the rest of world at Cannes. It is co-repping U.S. rights with UTA.

Gugino is coming off The Haunting of Hill House and San Andreas, and next get in action mode in Cinemax’s hotly tipped Jett, which starts in June, and in which she plays the title role. Her other credits include Watchmen, Sucker Punch, SIn City, American Gangster, Spy Kids, and Gerald’s Game.

Gugino is repped at UTA and Untitled Entertainment.