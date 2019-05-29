‘Captain Marvel’ Leads Powerhouse On-Demand Surge By Marvel Studios Titles

Call it the Endgame effect: Disney-owned Marvel Studios and all 20 films in its library have been thoroughly dominating FandangoNOW’s list of 100 sellers in the wake of Avengers: Endgame, the climatic chapter of the interlocking superhero mythology that began in 2008 with Iron Man.

No Marvel film has benefited more than the latest one, Captain Marvel, which just arrived on FandangoNOW’s premium on-demand streaming service this week. Vigorous preorder interest and sharp first-day sales were pacing similarly to Black Panther, the 2018 blockbuster that finished as that year’s highest-grossing domestic theatrical release and went on to become one of the all-time bestsellers for FandangoNOW.

“Captain Marvel is one of the year’s most entertaining films, and one of the most talked-about Marvel movies ever,” says FandangoNOW Managing Editor Erik Davis. “It’s clear fans want to see lots more of Brie Larson’s high-flying superhero, and are excited to watch all the bonus content, deleted scenes and outtakes,especially after seeing her in Avengers: Endgame.”

Related Story Rotten Tomatoes Adds "Verified" Layer With Reviews From Actual Ticket Buyers

According to a FandangoNOW survey of fans planning to watch Captain Marvel at home, 91% are excited to revisit Captain Marvel’s origin story at home after seeing her on the big screen in Avengers: Endgame, while 60% plan to watch Captain Marvel at home before they head to the theater to see the next chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s sprawling saga, Spider-Man: Far from Home from Sony’s Columbia Pictures.

Following the success of Avengers: Endgame on the big screen, FandangoNOW saw (and continues to see) a spike in sales for all 20 previous MCU titles. In the weeks following Endgame, all 20 MCU titles cracked FandangoNOW’s Top 100 tally. The five bestselling of the MCU titles since Endgame opened: Spider-Man Homecoming, Iron Man, Captain America: The First Avenger, Marvel’s The Avengers, and Avengers: Age of Ultron.