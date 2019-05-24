EXCLUSIVE: Veteran publicist and awards strategist Emily Lu Aldrich has founded the new venture Accolade Publicity and Consulting.

The news comes after a successful 2018-2019 awards season for Aldrich in which she led 20th Century Fox’s Bohemian Rhapsody craft awards team to three Oscar wins for sound mixing, sound editing, and for editor John Ottman, who won this season off his first Academy Award nomination.

Aldrich will continue to work with filmmakers and producers as well as longtime clients such as IFC Films, Magnolia Pictures and Oscilloscope Laboratories, along with consulting on awards projects for both Oscar and Emmy seasons. Her new company will focus on artisan/craft and documentary awards campaigns, theatrical and festival launches, and corporate consulting.

Aldrich is highly respected by her clients for her keen sensibility when it comes to positioning films during awards season, her sharp knowledge about the ever-changing entertainment, and her longstanding working relationships with the media.

She was also involved in Amazon’s awards slate last season which included three-time Oscar nominee Cold War, four-time Spirit Award nominee and best editing winner You Were Never Really Here, and two-time Spirit winner Suspiria. Cold War won the director prize for Pawel Pawlikowski at Cannes last year, while You Were Never Really Here took home two prizes at Cannes 2017 for Lynne Ramsay’s screenplay and Joaquin Phoenix as Best Actor.

Previously, Aldrich served as Shelter PR’s VP National Publicity. As Senior Director of Publicity and Awards at Focus Features, she worked on the campaigns for Jeff Nichols’ Loving, Tom Ford’s Nocturnal Animals, Travis Knight’s Kubo and the Two Strings, Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled, Stephen Frears’ Victoria & Abdul and Joe Wright’s Darkest Hour, as well as Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread.

Aldrich led West Coast operations and was Director of National Publicity at Strategy PR/Consulting. There she worked on a multitude of projects including the film festival/theatrical/awards campaigns for Richard Linklater’s Boyhood, James Ponsoldt’s The End of the Tour and The Spectacular Now, David O. Russell’s American Hustle and Dan Gilroy’s Nightcrawler.