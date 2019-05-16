Cannes Biggie: Eight-Figure Deal For Roland Emmerich’s ‘Moonfall’ Gets The Big Croisette Shopping Under Way

EXCLUSIVE: In what looks to be the biggest deal of the Cannes market so far, we understand Roland Emmerich’s $150M sci-fi project Moonfall has pre-sold to Germany and Switzerland in a low eight-figure deal.

Taking the plunge, I hear, are the newly formed and as-yet unnamed German indie conglomerate comprising key local distributors TMG and Universum. The company is backed by New York investment firm KKR. It’s one of the biggest German deals at a market in years (and probably one of the biggest out of Europe period) and is quite a statement for the company which is at its first market as a new entity.

I hear the deal was closed in person by CEO Fred Kogel and his team and with AGC and CAA reps. Universum acquired Emmerich’s upcoming Midway last Cannes. There was heated bidding for the project after Emmerich gave a buzzy presentation to hundreds of buyers at the Carlton hotel. Expect additional significant deals to go down in coming days.

In an exclusive interview with Deadline, Emmerich told us the new project is a mix between Independence Day and 2012. The film will follow an unlikely band of misfits who must save mankind when the moon falls out of orbit and hurtles toward earth.

“If you like my movies, you’ll like this movie,” the director told us. “It’s very much like 2012 and Independence Day. It’s a mix of the two, but without an extraterrestrial element. There is a big twist at some point, but I don’t want to give that away now. I had a very clear idea about the tone I wanted on this film. All my movies have humour and don’t take themselves too seriously.”

Emmerich has written the script with his 2012 collaborator Harald Kloser and Spenser Cohen. Cast has yet to be set but the team has met with scientists and professors about the project and its arc. Centropolis Entertainment is producing and AGC Studios and CAA Media Finance are on board for world sales.