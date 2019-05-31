Cannes Film Festival Award Winner ‘Portrait Of A Lady On Fire’ To Ignite This Winter

NEON has set Dec. 6 as the opening date for its Cannes Film Festival winner Portrait of a Lady on Fire. The pic directed by Celine Sciamma won best screenplay at the fest last weekend.

NEON will take the period feature out in LA and NY first before platforming into the heat of awards season.

NEON and Hulu acquired the North American rights out of Cannes amidst an extremely competitive landscape.

Logline: Brittany, 1770. Marianne (Noémie Merlant), a painter, is commissioned to do the wedding portrait of Héloïse (Adèle Haenel), a young woman who has just left the convent. Héloïse is a reluctant bride to be and Marianne must paint her without her knowing. She observes her by day, to paint her secretly. The passionate love story currently counts 100% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film stars Noémie Merlant, Adèle Haenel, Luana Bajrami and Valeria Golino. It is produced by Bénédicte Couvreur and is a Lilies Film production with mk2 films selling worldwide.

At Cannes, NEON also premiered Bong Joon-Ho’s Parasite which went on to win the Palme d’Or and will open on Oct. 11 in NY and LA. The South Korean pic is on its way to take the No. 1 spot this weekend in its homeland with $20M, quieting Warner Bros./Legendary’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters.