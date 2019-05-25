Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu On How Cannes Jury Came To Unanimous Decision For Palme d’Or Winner ‘Parasite’ – Press Conference

Refresh for updates: We’re here live at the We’re here live at the Cannes Film Festival winners press conference. In an awards laden film industry in which various guild shows often spoil who will ultimately win at the Oscars, Cannes remains an oasis. No one person, studio executive or awards journalist pundit can predict who’ll win here, and that’s exactly the word to describe tonight. Unpredictable.

Many on the ground believed this would be Pedro Almodovar’s year and that Pain and Glory had it in the bag. Not so, as South Korean director Bong Joon-ho finally got his due in the fifth time around taking the Palme d’Or for his family thriller Parasite about a poor working class family who finds themselves working in esteemed position for a rich family, an opportunity that goes very sideways. And of course, there’s a knock on North Korea in the film. Parasite even has something to say on the declining environment.

Said Alejandro González Iñárritu on how the jury came to a unanimous decision on Parasite, “The film is such a unique experience, it’s an unexpected film. It took all of us. There’s an unexpected way that the film takes us through different genres, and spoke in a funny way about something to relevant and urgent and global in such a local film with efficiency.”

That said, Iñárritu reiterated that the jury had no political agenda or message to get across. “The cinema had to speak for itself,” said the Birdman director.

Said Elle Fanning, who was the youngest member on this year’s jury, “It’s a fable, a beautiful fable, it deals with issues that felt personal and vulnerable and emotional. It’s quite precious.”

Iñárritu mentioned he was grateful for Fanning’s presence as a “millennial”, providing opinions that were different from the older jury members.

Iñárritu appeared tonight with eight other members of this year’s Cannes jury, including directors Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite), Kelly Reichardt (Wendy and Lucy), Robin Campillo (120 BPM), Pawel Pawlikowski (Cold War) and actress Elle Fanning. Iñárritu is the first jury president from Mexico in Cannes history.

The movie in its encore screening this afternoon at Cannes played to great cheers at the Debussy Theatre, both during a riveting middle section of the film and when the credits rolled. Last time Joon-ho was here, he had Okja, a Netflix movie which as we know rubbed French exhibs the wrong the way because it was a movie from the streaming service. It’s the second-back-to-back Palme win for an Asian director here at the fest. Last year, Japanese director Hirokazu Koreeda took home the Palme for Shoplifters which was nominated for a foreign language Oscar.

Some had a theory that Parasite was a dark horse: Given the sharp, thrilling camera movements in the film, it’s the type of cinema the Oscar-winning Birdman director would love.

Iñárritu told Deadline before the festival, “I really believe in the liberating and humanizing power of cinema. I believe that images and ideas that are carried by stories can have the power to strike you in your solar plexus, and really change your mind…The world is ending, and we’re watching beautiful films.” That said, is there’s one film that hits you in the guy when it comes to the class war between rich and poor — it’s Parasite.

Iñárritu said he agreed with Michael Moore’s comments tonight on stage about cinema today, “how art is a reflection of the world.”

NEON will be releasing Parasite in the U.S.

*****

Young Ahmed follows a Belgian teenager hatches a plot to kill his teacher after embracing an extremist interpretation of the Quran. Luc Dardenne, who with his brother Jean-Pierre Dardenne, said, “We never received this award. We were dreaming of it when we saw the Coen Brothers get it. We thought this is really good for directors to get this award who deal with the actors, the DP, sound engineers and the whole crew.”

The brothers were impressed by their young star Idir Ben Addi who served up some surprises for them on set during the 45-50 day shoot. “As Truffaut was saying, you don’t direct a child, you give them some landmarks and an atmosphere, but he surprised us every so often,” said Jean-Pierre Dardenne.

“Cinema portrays life,” said Luc, “it leaves things which the movie captures with the movement of the body. We were trying to film a young boy who is fanaticized. His mind and body are thinking of his cousin who is a martyr…Religion educates the body.”

*****

Bacurau which shared the jury prize with Ladj Ly’s Les Miserables follows a filmmaker who decides to travel to a village in the interior of Brazil to make a documentary. As days go by, he begins to discover that the locals are not exactly what they appear to be and hide dangerous secrets.

Said the pic’s co-director Kleber Mendonça Filho, “The jury recognized what is a genre film. These films go under the radar at festivals. We’ve been developing this project for ten years and it’s a genre film, abut it’s about Brazil and community and violence and we hope the prize will put a spotlight on the film.”

“There’s a feeling that Brazilian is being torn down from the inside, so I hope this prize will help us get funding,” said Filho.

******

MORE…