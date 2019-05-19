EXCLUSIVE: Wolfe Releasing has taken U.S. rights to director Rhys Ernst’s coming-of-age comedy Adam starring Nicholas Alexander (I Love You Phillip Morris), Bobbi Salvör Menuez (Nocturnal Animals, I Love Dick), Leo Sheng, Chloë Levine (The OA) and Margaret Qualley (Fosse/Verdon, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood).

In the film, awkward teen Adam (Alexander) spends his last high school summer in New York City with his big sister, Casey (Qualley), who throws herself into the city’s lesbian and trans activist scene. When Casey’s friend Gillian (Menuez) mistakes Adam for a transgender man at a party, he must keep up a charade to win over the girl of his dreams. Adam and those around him experience love, friendship and hard truths during the Summer of 2006.

Related Story In Cannes, The Roads Lead To Roman Polanski And His Latest Legal Fight

The film made its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival and will be released theatrically this summer. Adam also features performances from Ana Gasteyer (Mean Girls), Jari Jones (Port Authority) and Mj Rodriguez (Pose).

Pic was financed by Meridian Entertainment, produced by James Schamus (Brokeback Mountain) of Symbolic Exchange and Howard Gertler (How To Survive A Plague) of Little Punk and adapted into a screenplay by the novel’s author Ariel Schrag (The L Word). Jennifer Dong and Figo Li of Meridian Entertainment serve as the film’s Executive Producers alongside Avy Eschenasy, Charlie Dibe and Joe Pirro.

The deal was negotiated by Jim Stephens, President of Wolfe Releasing, and Avy Eschenasy on behalf of the filmmakers.

“The Adam team is thrilled to join the Wolfe family of great LGBTQ+ films and filmmakers whose work continues to push the boundaries of American film culture,” Schamus and Gertler said.

“We had been tracking Adam for a long time as fans of the novel and this dynamic team of artists and producers.” said Evan Schwartz, VP of Content at Wolfe Releasing. “At Sundance, we saw Rhys Ernst had executed a game-changing film for LGBTQ+ representation in front of and behind the camera. We look forward to sharing Rhys’ inclusive vision of independent film with audiences of all genders and sexualities across America this Summer.”