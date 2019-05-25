Refresh for latest…: The Cannes Film Festival’s main prizes are shortly to be announced as the closing ceremony for the 72nd event gets underway in the Grand Théâtre Lumière. The fest is wrapping up after what was one of the best received competition selections in recent memory. Could this be the year that Pedro Almodovar finally gets his Palme d’Or? The Spanish master’s Pain And Glory has been roundly hailed as one of his finest ever, with a career-best lead performance by Antonio Banderas as the director’s alter ego.

Annually, the outcome here in Cannes is anything but predictable, though some of the biggest buzz has also been on been on Quentin Tarantino’s lauded reflection on 1969 Los Angeles, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. The film premiered earlier this week, 25 years to the day after Pulp Fiction which went on to the Palme d’Or in 1994.

Also stirring strong notices overall along the Croisette during the past two weeks, and which could figure tonight, have been Korean veteran Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite, Céline Sciamma’s Portrait Of A Lady On Fire, debut feature director Ladj Ly’s Les Misérables, Ken Loach’s Sorry I Missed You and Terrence Malick’s A Hidden Life.

Alejandro Gonzales Inarritu is President of the jury this year, with the panel having been sequestered in a Riviera villa from early this morning — and emerging on the red carpet just a few moments ago. We’ll be updating the winners below as they are announced from the Palais, so keep checking back.

Grand Prize

Atlantics, dir: Mati Diop

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas; Pain And Glory

Jury Prize (TIE)

Les Misérables, dir: Ladj Ly

Bacurau, dirs: Kleber Mendonça Filho, Juliano Dornelles

Best Director(s)

Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne, The Young Ahmed

Best Actress

Emily Beecham, Little Joe

Best Screenplay

Céline Sciamma, Portrait Of A Lady On Fire

Special Mention

It Must Be Heaven, dir: Elia Suleiman

Camera d’Or

Our Mothers, dir: Cesar Diaz

Short Film Palme d’Or

The Distance Between Us And The Sky, dir: Vasilis Kekatos

Special Mention: Monster God, dir: Agustina San Martin