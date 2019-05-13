EXCLUSIVE: Clay Epstein’s Film Mode Entertainment has secured a handful of sales on two thrillers from Jordan Yale Levine’s and Jordan Beckerman’s Yale Productions, Crypto and Burn.

Crypto has already been sold to Grindstone for North America, Feel Good Entertainment for Greece, Eagle Films for The Middle East and Fox Asia for Pan Asia. New sales include 101 Films for the UK, Ace Entertainment for France, Ahmet Kara Siyah Beyaz Film for Turkey, Eagle Entertainment for Australia/New Zealand and Flins y Piniculas for Spain.

The pic stars Beau Knapp (Seven Seconds), Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale), Kurt Russell (The Hateful Eight), Luke Hemsworth (Westworld), Jeremie Harris (Legion) and Vincent Kartheiser (Mad Men) in the story of a young Wall Street banker who is drawn into investigating a tangled web of corruption and fraud in Upstate New York. The film is directed by John Stalberg (High School), Jr. and written by Carlyle Eubank and David Frigerio.

New sales for Burn include Signature Entertainment for the UK, VVS for Canada, Lumix Media for South Korea, Ahmet Kara Siyah Beyaz Film for Turkey and Benchmark Films for Taiwan. Previous deals include Blue Swan Media for Italy, Broadmedia Studios for Japan, Cascade Films for CIS, Eagle Films for The Middle East and Fox Asia for Pan Asia.

The thriller marks the feature debut for writer-director Mike Gan and stars Tilda Cobham-Hervey (Hotel Mumbai), Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games) and Suki Waterhouse (Assassination Nation). Pic follows a lonely gas station attendant who gets caught up in a deadly heist. CAA Media Finance is representing the North American distribution rights.