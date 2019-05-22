Cannes: ‘I Lost My Body’ Tops Critics’ Week Prizes – Full List

Prizes are beginning to roll in at the Cannes Film Festival ahead of the main ceremony on Saturday night. Critics’ Week is first up, with the Cinéfondation, Directors’ Fortnight and Un Certain Regard, among others, to come over the next few days.

In Critics’ Week, which is devoted to first and second films, the Nespresso Grand Prize went to I Lost My Body, a French animation from director Jérémy Clapin who co-wrote with Amélie‘s Guillaume Laurant. This is Clapin’s feature debut and is produced by Marc du Pontavice’s Xilam.

The story, which is a loose adaptation of Laurant’s 2006 book Happy Hand, follows a severed hand that escapes from a dissection lab with one crucial goal: to get back to its body. As it scrambles through the pitfalls of Paris, it remembers its life with the young man it was once attached to… until they met Gabrielle.

In the same section, Ciro Guerra’s jury gave the Rising Star Award to Ingvar E Sigurðsson, the lead in Hlynur Pálmason’s Icelandic title A White, White Day. Sigurðsson plays an off-duty police chief who begins to suspect a local man of having had an affair with his late wife, who died in a tragic accident two years earlier. Gradually his obsession for finding out the truth accumulates and inevitably begins to endanger himself and his loved ones.

Also taking a prize in Critics’ Week is The Jokers Films, the French distributor of Lorcan Finnegan’s Vivarium which stars Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots. See below for the full list of winners.

CRITICS’ WEEK

NESPRESSO GRAND PRIZE

I Lost My Body, dir: Jérémy Clapin

LOUIS ROEDERER FOUNDATION RISING STAR AWARD

Ingvar E Sigurðsson, A White, White Day

LEITZ CINE DISCOVERY PRIZE FOR SHORT FILM

She Runs, dir: Qiu Yang

GAN FOUNDATION AWARD FOR DISTRIBUTION

The Jokers Films, Vivarium

SACD AWARD

César Díaz, writer, Our Mothers

CANAL+ AWARD FOR SHORT FILM

Ikki Illa Meint, dir: Andrias Høgenni