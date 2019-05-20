CAA Signs ‘Six’ Musical Creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss

EXCLUSIVE: Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, creators of the Olivier Award-nominated musical Six, have signed with CAA for representation.

Marlow and Moss wrote the book, music, and lyrics for Six, a pop concert-style modern retelling of the lives of Henry VIII’s six wives. Moss co-directed the West End production (along with Jamie Armitage).

The show was nominated this year for five Olivier Awards including Best New Musical and Outstanding Achievement in Music (as well as Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical, Best Theatre Choreographer and Best Costume Design).

Six currently is running at London’s Arts Theatre, and will make its U.S. premiere at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater on May 14. An engagement at the American Repertory Theater in Boston is planned for the fall.

Marlow and Moss will continue to be represented by Helen Clarkson and Alastair Lindsey-Renton at Curtis Brown in the UK. Their attorney is John Cohen at Clintons.