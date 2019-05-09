CAA Signs ‘Titans’ Director Alex Kalymnios

EXCLUSIVE: CAA announced today that they have signed director Alex Kalymnios.

Kalymnios established her career working in the UK as well as the U.S. She is currently directing episodes of the DC Universe series Titans based on the superhero team Teen Titans. The series was created by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, and Greg Berlanti and stars Brenton Thwaites, Teagan Croft, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft and Ryan Potter. She has also directed episodes of YouTube’s supernatural thriller series Impulse which stars Maddie Hasson as Henrietta “Henry” Cole, a rebellious 16-year-old outcast who discovers that she has the power to teleport which now makes her the focus of those who want to control her.

Her credits also include numerous TV shows including The 100, S.W.A.T., Once Upon a Time and The White Princess. On the film side, she has helmed Love You To Death and Clevland Abduction.

In 2012, Kalymnios was nominated for a BAFTA Cymru Award for directing BBC3 supernatural drama Becoming Human, which is a spin-off of Being Human.

Kalymnios will continue to be repped in the UK by Curtis Brown, Ltd.