Longtime CAA Non-Scripted Agent Hans Schiff To Leave Agency To Set Up New Venture

EXCLUSIVE: CAA agent Hans Schiff, who reps a raft of non-scripted producers and talent, is leaving the agency.

Deadline understands that Schiff is set to leave the agency over the next few weeks. He is set to launch a new venture, which is expected to be revealed over the next few months.

Schiff has been a television agent at CAA since 2009, when he joined from William Morris, where he was Senior Vice President. Based in LA, he has represented the likes of Bar Rescue producer 3 Ball Entertainment and Keeping Up with the Kardashians producer Ryan Seacrest Productions as well as the likes of Hell’s Kitchen star Gordon Ramsay and American Idol’s Simon Fuller.

Noted car collector Schiff has also been on the board of Natpe for around a decade.