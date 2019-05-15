Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Twin’: First Trailer For Scandi Thriller Series With ‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Kristofer Hivju, AKA Tormund Giantsbane; TrustNordisk Handles Sales — Cannes

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Big Cannes Shopping Under Way With Eight-Figure 'Moonfall' Deal

Read the full story

Longtime CAA Non-Scripted Agent Hans Schiff To Leave Agency To Set Up New Venture

CAA
CAA

EXCLUSIVE: CAA agent Hans Schiff, who reps a raft of non-scripted producers and talent, is leaving the agency.

Deadline understands that Schiff is set to leave the agency over the next few weeks. He is set to launch a new venture, which is expected to be revealed over the next few months.

Schiff has been a television agent at CAA since 2009, when he joined from William Morris, where he was Senior Vice President. Based in LA, he has represented the likes of Bar Rescue producer 3 Ball Entertainment and Keeping Up with the Kardashians producer Ryan Seacrest Productions as well as the likes of Hell’s Kitchen star Gordon Ramsay and American Idol’s Simon Fuller.

Noted car collector Schiff has also been on the board of Natpe for around a decade.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad