Buzzfeed News’ ‘AM To DM’ Taps Alex Berg & Zach Stafford As New Hosts

EXCLUSIVE: Buzzfeed News’ AM to DM has named Alex Berg and Zach Stafford as new hosts of the morning news program which streams live on weekday mornings at 10 AM ET.

Berg and Stafford replace Isaac Fitzgerald and Saeed Jones who have hosted the show since its 2017 launch, and recently announced plans to leave to pursue their individual writing projects. The new hosts will take the helm on Tuesday, May 28.

In January, Buzzfeed News and Twitter renewed the millennial-targeted show through 2019. AM to DM highlights trending tweets, looks at the biggest news stories of the day and features interviews with guests and experts. Recent guests have included Viola Davis, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Serena Williams, Stacey Abrams and Daniel Radcliffe, among others.

Related Story President Donald Trump Tweetstorm - The Sunday Edition

In addition to the successful live component, AM to DM has been able to extend the show throughout the day with viewers returning to watch the full show and shorter clips and segments that live on Twitter.

Berg previously served as Supervising Producer on AM to DM, and has made regular appearances on the show as a guest host. She is also a writer with recent bylines on NBC News and Teen Vogue and served as a correspondent for the Mic documentary series Mic Dispatch.

Stafford currently serves as Editor-in-Chief of The Advocate, a position he will maintain in addition to serving as host of AM to DM. He also hosts the Luminary podcast

The Ten, is a regular voice on radio, co-edited the book Boys, An Anthology, and is co-author of the upcoming children’s book When Dogs Heal.