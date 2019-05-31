‘Burden Of Truth’: The CW Renews Legal Drama Starring Kristin Kreuk For Season 3

Burden of Truth‘s second season doesn’t premiere until Sunday on the CW, but the network already has greenlighted a Season 3. No plot details for the third session were announced, but production on the eight new episodes for 2020 will begin this summer in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

The CW

Here’s the Season 2 logline for the investigative legal drama: After fighting for the justice of five sick girls in her hometown of Millwood, corporate attorney Joanna Chang (Kristin Kreuk) finds herself at a top law firm in Winnipeg ready to make a fresh start away from her previous firm. There, a new client draws her into the shadowy world of hackers, activists and a political movement that won’t take any prisoners. The case eventually leads to Joanna becoming a killer’s target. Her estranged father tries to assist her, which leads to an event that will change both their lives forever.

Peter Mooney, Star Slade, Meegwun Fairbrother, Anwen O’Driscoll, Jessica Matten, Michelle Nolden, Varun Saranga, Andrew Chown and Raymond Ablack co-star in the series from ICF Films, Entertainment One and Eagle Vision. Ilana Frank, Linda Pope, Adam Pettle, Jocelyn Hamilton and Kreuk are the executive producers.

