‘Bull’ Renewed For Season 4 By CBS

CBS has picked up a fourth season of series Bull, starring Michael Weatherly.

The procedural drama, which has been a solid ratings performer for CBS, was never in doubt for renewal though the show became a center of controversy earlier this season over sexual harassment allegations against Weatherly by Eliza Dushku, which resulted in a $9.5 settlement with the actress.

Glenn Gordon Caron, who served as showrunner this season, is in talks to return.

Created by Dr. Phil McGraw and Paul Attanasio, Bull stars Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull in a drama inspired by the early career of Dr. Phil McGraw, the founder of one of the most prolific trial-consulting firms of all time. Brilliant, brash and charming, Dr. Bull is the ultimate puppet master as he combines psychology, human intuition and high-tech data to learn what makes jurors, attorneys, witnesses and the accused tick.

Freddy Rodriguez, Geneva Carr, Jaime Lee Kirchner, Christopher Jackson and MacKenzie Meehan also star.

Bull is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Stage 29 Productions. Glenn Gordon Caron, Paul Attanasio, Dr. Phil McGraw and Jay McGraw are the executive producers.

The network also today renewed S.W.A.T., SEAL Team, Madam Secretary and MacGyver, and magazine shows 60 Minutes and 48 Hours, bringing the total number of series renewed for next year to 18. Today’s renewals join previously announced Young Sheldon, Mom, Criminal Minds, Blue Bloods, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans and freshmen FBI, God Friended Me, The Neighborhood and Magnum P.I.

