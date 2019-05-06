Buchwald Adds Five Agents In New York, Los Angeles Outposts

The boutique agency Buchwald has expanded its New York and Los Angeles offices with five key hires made by president Julia Buchwald. In the New York office, Cassandra Tay and Katie Britton have been brought on as theatrical agents, as well as Liz Orr as a literary agent.

In Los Angeles, Jason Hyman joins as a talent agent, while George Carmona has been hired as Buchwald’s West Coast voice-over agent. In addition to building out the voice-over booth in Buchwald’s L.A. office, Carmona will work with a number of the agency’s east coast commercial agents including newly promoted Director of Animation, Pamela Goldman.

Buchwald said the new agents “will play significant roles in our growth.” .

Tay joins the theatrical department of Buchwald after five years as an agent at KMR. Her clients include Mackenzie Lintz (Love, Simon), Angelic Zambrana (Precious), Stacey Raymond (New Amsterdam), and Rey Lucas (The First).

Britton joins Buchwald’s New York office as a talent agent. She previously worked as a manager at MJ Management, and rejoins the team at Buchwald where she began her career as an assistant in the Theatrical Department. She brings with her the following clients: Kennedy McMann, who plays the title character in CW’s Untitled Nancy Drew Pilot), and Kate Villanova (Chicago Fire), among others.

Orr has cultivated a socially conscious and industry-relevant roster of award-winning writers, producers, and directors that include Arjay and Brittany Scott Smith, Dana Verde, and Dana Aliya Levinson.

Hyman makes the move to Buchwald after spending over a decade as an agent at Talentworks. He brings with him talent such as Kenneth Choi (9-1-1), Annie Chang (The Wrong Mans), John Harlan Kim (The Librarians), and Niccole Thurman (The Opposition with Jordan Klepper).

Carmona moves to Buchwald from voice-over agency AVO, with nearly a decade of experience representing artists in all areas of voice-over.