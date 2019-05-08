Bruce Willis To Star In ‘The Long Night’ For Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films

EXCLUSIVE: Bruce Willis is set to star in Matt Eskandari’s action thriller The Long Night for Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films.

The pic marks the 16th collaboration between Willis and producers Randall Emmett and George Furla. It’s also the second feature between the Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films CEOs and co-founders and Eskandari following Trauma Center, which also stars Willis and is in post.

In The Long Night from screenwriter Doug Wolfe, two ruthless criminals break into a disgraced doctor’s home to be given medical attention after one of them is shot during a robbery gone wrong. Knowing that he lacks the expertise to patch up the injured trespasser, the doctor must protect his family at all costs.

Cameras will roll on June 3 in Columbus, Georgia in concert with the Columbus Film Fund. Emmett and Furla will produce with Tim Sullivan, Alex Eckert, and Ted Fox serving as executive producers. The Long Night will be selling at Cannes via Highland Film Group.

EFO is in post-production on Martin Scorsese’s Netflix movie The Irishman and the Michael Polish-helmed WWII drama Axis Sally, starring Al Pacino.

Willis’ cinematic canon has grossed over $7.5 billion at the global box office. He starred in Universal/Blumhouse/BVI’s Glass this year, which made close to $247M worldwide, and next will be seen in Edward Norton’s Warner Bros. crime drama Motherless Brooklyn. He is repped by CAA and Ziffren Brittenham.

Abrams Artists Agency and Seth Nagel rep both writer Wolfe and director Eskandari.