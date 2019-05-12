‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Season 7 Episode Order Revealed

Offbeat cop comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine did not get a spot on NBC’s fall schedule and like last season — its first on NBC — it will premiere in midseason.

During NBC’s upfronts press call Sunday, the network executives revealed that the show’s Season 7 order is for 13 episodes. They did not elaborate whether there was room for more but that is what happened last season.

The praised cop comedy also was renewed for a 13-episode Season 6. NBC subsequently ordered an additional five episodes, bringing the total number to 18 for its first season on the network, which picked up the series following its cancellation by Fox.

On Fox, Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s orders had varied between 22-23 episodes a season.

The move to NBC paid off ratings-wise for the Andy Samberg-starring comedy. Is Season 6 premiere on the peacock network drew 1.2 in the demo and 3.56 million total viewers (Live+ same day), its best ratings of the previous two years. Brooklyn Nine-Nine also is a big draw in online viewing.

Created by the Parks and Recreation duo of Dan Goor and Michael Schur, who are former college roommates, Brooklyn Nine-Nine centers on Peralta, played by Saturday Night Live alum Samberg, a screwball who happens to be a real good cop. His captain in the NYPD’s 99th Precinct is Raymond Holt, a seen-it-all and emotion-challenged captain played by Andre Braugher, who scored three consecutive Emmy noms for Supporting Actor from 2014-2016. Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Stephanie Beatriz, Chelsea Peretti, Joel McKinnon Miller and Dirk Blocker also star.

Dan Goor, Michael Schur, Luke Del Tredici and David Miner are executive producers.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is produced by Universal Television, Fremulon, Dr. Goor Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.