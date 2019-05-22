‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Scores First International Remake Deal Via French-Canadian Broadcaster Quebecor Content

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is to be remade by French-Canadian broadcaster Quebecor Content – marking the first international version of the Andy Samberg-fronted comedy.

Quebecor Content has struck a formats deal with NBCUniversal International Formats with ComediHa! producing in Quebec City.

The single camera comedy, which follows a group of talented, but carefree, detectives, was created by Dan Goor and Michael Schur and produced by Universal Television, Fremulon, Dr. Goor Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment. The French-language remake comes after the show was renewed for a second season on its new home NBC.

Taxi 0-22’s Patrick Huard is to diret the local version, which will start production this summer. Casting will be announced later as well as which Quebecor Content the show will air on.

“This first international adaptation of the series Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a perfect fit with our mandate of producing and broadcasting distinctive content, and reaffirms Quebecor Content’s leadership in the Quebec TV industry,” said Yann Paquet, Vice President, Quebecor Content. “We are delighted to pursue our collaboration with a first-rate partner like NBCUniversal International Studios.”

“First off, we are very proud that NBCU have entrusted us to adapt the Brooklyn Nine-Nine format for the very first time,” said Sylvain Parent Bédard, President & Founder of ComediHa! “We’ve been working on this project for a long time, and we’re excited to see it come to fruition – especially with a seasoned pro like Patrick Huard on board. We’re also delighted to bring the production to Quebec City, giving yet another boost to its cultural and economic sectors.”

Ana Langenberg, SVP Formats & Production, NBCUniversal International Formats, added, “We are incredibly excited to be working with such prestigious partners on the first adaptation of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The premise of the show is so universal. It’s a workplace comedy, centred on a group of dynamic and formidable characters, which easily lends itself to be adapted for international audiences. We have no doubt that ComediHa! and Quebecor Content’s version will replicate the genius storytelling that runs through the original and boast the same high-quality production standards. We look forward to working with them and the esteemed Patrick Huard to bring this brilliant series to life.”