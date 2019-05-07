Former Paramount Biz Affairs Head Rona Cosgrove Joins BRON Studios

EXCLUSIVE: BRON Studios has hired former Paramount and Revolution Studios exec Rona Cosgrove as Chief Business Affairs Officer. In the new post she will oversee business affairs for all film and TV activities for the BRON group of companies, working from the Los Angeles HQ and reporting to BRON chairman Aaron L. Gilbert.

Cosgrove was most recently EVP and Head of Business Affairs at Paramount Pictures, where she negotiated development, acquisition, co-production, animation and talent deals, and worked on franchises including Mission: Impossible, Transformers and Star Trek.

“I know my entire team shares my excitement in having Rona join BRON,” Gilbert said. “She will be an integral part of our continued growth, bringing her wealth of experience and knowledge to all our endeavors.”

Before Paramount, Cosgrove was a business and legal affairs executive at Revolution Studios and VP Legal Affairs at Sony Pictures.

BRON has been ramping up its executive team as it continues its growth. Most recently, it hired Alissa Norby, who had been at Lionsgate and Fox Searchlight, as VP Digital Content and Strategy .

In the studio’s film pipeline among other projects is its Angelina Jolie-Taylor Sheridan tie-up Those Who Wish Me Dead, which last week was set up at New Line, with shooting beginning this month.