Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Daytime Emmy Awards Full Winners List: ‘The Young and the Restless’, ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’, ‘Jeopardy’s Alex Trebek Take Top Honors

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Chadwick Boseman Set To Star As First African Samurai In 'Yasuke'

Read the full story

New York Drama Critics Name ‘The Ferryman’ Best Play, ‘Tootsie’ Best Musical

Joan Marcus

The Ferryman, What The Constitution Means To Me and Tootsie continued to build some awards momentum this week, with the New York Drama Critics Circle naming Jez Butterworth’s The Ferryman the 2018-19 season’s best play, Heidi Schreck’s Constitution as the best American play and Robert Horn/David Yazbek’s Tootsie best musical.

All three productions are in the Tony Awards raceHadestown, the most Tony-nominated show, was deemed ineligible for the NYDCC trophy since the Anais Mitchell musical had been eligible for the critics’ award as an Off Broadway production in 2016.

The NYDCC awards will be presented at a private reception on Monday, May 13. Special citations were voted to Off Broadway theater companies Irish Repertory Theatre and Page 73, as well as the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene production of Fiddler on the Roof.

Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad