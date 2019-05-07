New York Drama Critics Name ‘The Ferryman’ Best Play, ‘Tootsie’ Best Musical

The Ferryman, What The Constitution Means To Me and Tootsie continued to build some awards momentum this week, with the New York Drama Critics Circle naming Jez Butterworth’s The Ferryman the 2018-19 season’s best play, Heidi Schreck’s Constitution as the best American play and Robert Horn/David Yazbek’s Tootsie best musical.

All three productions are in the Tony Awards race. Hadestown, the most Tony-nominated show, was deemed ineligible for the NYDCC trophy since the Anais Mitchell musical had been eligible for the critics’ award as an Off Broadway production in 2016.

The NYDCC awards will be presented at a private reception on Monday, May 13. Special citations were voted to Off Broadway theater companies Irish Repertory Theatre and Page 73, as well as the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene production of Fiddler on the Roof.