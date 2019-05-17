Broadway’s ‘My Fair Lady’ Sets Closing Date

Broadway’s revival of My Fair Lady, directed by Bartlett Sher, will close its 16-month run at Lincoln Center’s Vivian Beaumont Theater on July 7.

The production, which starred Lauren Ambrose as Eliza Doolittle when it opened last season (Laura Benanti is now in the role), will have played 548 performances at its closing.

A national tour (19 cities, to date) is scheduled to kick off in Syracuse, NY, in December, with stops in Minneapolis, Washington D.C., Los Angeles and San Francisco. Additional cities might be added; the tour currently is selling through a July 2020 stand in Denver. A West End production is expected.