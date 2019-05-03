Broadway’s ‘Jagged Little Pill’ Alanis Morissette Musical Sets Opening Date, Venue

Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill, the new musical based on Alanis Morissette’s classic ’90s album, will begin previews Sunday, Nov. 3 at the Broadhurst Theatre, with an opening night set for Thursday, December 5, producers announced today.

The previously announced production features lyrics by Morissette and music by Morissette and Glen Ballard, with direction by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress) and an original story by Diablo Cody (Juno). Vivek J. Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David and Eva Price produce.

Inspired by the themes of the album, Jagged Little Pill focuses on a “picture-perfect suburban family” named the Healys. When cracks begin to show, the family must choose between maintaining the status quo or facing harsh truths about themselves, their community, and the world around them, according to the official synopsis.

Songs include such Morissette hits as “You Oughta Know,” “Head Over Feet,” “Hand In My Pocket,” and “Ironic”, plus new songs written for the show.

Other production credits include Movement Direction and Choreography by frequent Beyoncé collaborator Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, and Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements by Tom Kitt (Next to Normal).

Tickets go on sale May 23. Casting for Broadway has not been announced.