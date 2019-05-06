‘Hadestown’ & ‘Tootsie’ Bounce Past $1M; Broadway Box Office Settles At $34M

Hadestown and Tootsie joined Broadway’s million dollar club last week, each show posting box office totals above the $1M mark, even as Broadway overall slipped from the previous week’s spring-break bounce. Total box office for 36 productions was $34,151,624, about 11% lower than the previous week.

Total attendance for Week #49 (ending May 5) was 297,097, a 6% drop. Expect to see whatever repercussions are to be had from last week’s Tony Award nominations in the weeks ahead.

At least a part of last week’s slip can be chalked up to Network‘s brief hiatus (Bryan Cranston & Co. return May 8, along with its expected $1M+ addition to the Broadway till). And while Morrissey opened his limited engagement residency at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, the show has opted to report cumulative gross and attendance figures next week.

The other newcomer was Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, starring Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon, playing its first preview at the Broadhurst. Box office was $69,370, just about 46% of potential – the performance was a heavily comped celebration of playwright Terrence McNally’s 25th Broadway production and director Arin Arbus’ Broadway debut. Opening night is May 30.

Hadestown, the most Tony-nominated show of the season with 14 nominations, had its best week yet, grossing $1,055,456, 96% of potential, with all eight performances SRO. Tootsie, with 11 nominations, took in $1,256,769, with attendance at 87% of capacity (two of last week’s eight performances were heavily comped press nights).

Ain’t Too Proud continued pulling big numbers, grossing $1,445,734, attendance at 99% of capacity at the Imperial. Attendance for What The Constitution Means To Me reached 99.7% of capacity, taking $495,660. And To Kill A Mockingbird broke its own record at the Shubert for the fourth time, grossing $1,767,464.

The box office news wasn’t as bright for some of the season’s other new productions: Be More Chill grossed $411,116, less than half its potential. Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus filled 94% of seats at the Booth, but a $54 average ticket price kept box office of $314,335 at about 36% of potential.

The week’s sell-outs – or close enough, with attendance at 98% of capacity or more – were Ain’t Too Proud, Aladdin, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Oklahoma!, The Book of Mormon, The Lion King, To Kill a Mockingbird and What The Constitution Means To Me.

Season to date, Broadway has grossed $1,721,458,772, about 12% better year to year. Attendance of 13,827,004 was up 10% over last year at this time.

All figures courtesy of the trade group Broadway League.