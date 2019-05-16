‘Be More Chill’, ‘Pretty Woman’ Top Broadway’s Audience Choice Awards

EXCLUSIVE: Audiences don’t alway see eye to eye with Tony voters, as we see again in this year’s Audience Choice Awards from Broadway.com. Presented exclusively to Deadline for today’s reveal, the fan-selected top winners are Be More Chill, Pretty Woman and American Son, none of which scored Tony noms for best musical or play.

And Aaron Sorkin’s To Kill A Mockingbird, snubbed by Tony as best play, was named just that by audiences.

This year – the awards’ 20th – Be More Chill tops the list with four awards, including Favorite New Musical, Favorite Featured Actor in a Musical (George Salazar), and – in very non-Tony-like categories, Favorite Funny Performance (Stephanie Hsu) and Favorite Onstage Pair (Will Roland and George Salazar).

Coming in with three awards was Pretty Woman – The Musical: Favorite Leading Actor/Musical (Andy Karl), Favorite Featured Actress/Musical (Orfeh), and, again in a non-Tony-ish achievement, Favorite Diva Performance (Orfeh).

Daniel Fish’s radical reworking of Oklahoma! won for Best Musical Revival over the more traditional Kiss Me, Kate, while Favorite Play Revival went to last summer’s The Boys in The Band, directed by Joe Montello and soon to be a Netflix movie.

Favorite New Song was the gorgeous “Wait For Me” from Hadestown.

The 20th Annual Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards are named in 22 competitive categories. The winners were selected by fans who voted for all eligible candidates in a comprehensive Broadway.com survey. The voting period ran from May 7 to May 12, and Awards will be presented at a private reception on Thursday, May 30. In recent years, the ceremony has featured Award Winners Uma Thurman, Andrew Garfield, Tina Fey, Ben Platt, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Broadway.com is a theater news and ticket sale website, owned by the John Gore Organization. “Broadway.com has always provided a direct connection between Broadway and its fans,” said producer John Gore. “We are proud to be celebrating 20 years of giving Broadway’s biggest fans a voice in recognizing the season’s best through the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards.”

In addition to the more traditional categories, the Audience Choice Awards go to Favorite Onstage Pair, Favorite Funny Performance and Favorite Tour. Check out the complete list below.

Stars with multiple wins this year are Jeremy Jordan and George Salazar.

The 20th Annual Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards (winners in Bold):

FAVORITE NEW MUSICAL

Be More Chill

Beetlejuice

The Cher Show

Hadestown

The Prom

FAVORITE NEW PLAY

Choir Boy

The Ferryman

Hillary and Clinton

Network

To Kill a Mockingbird

FAVORITE MUSICAL REVIVAL

Kiss Me, Kate

Oklahoma!

FAVORITE PLAY REVIVAL

All My Sons

The Boys in the Band

Burn This

King Lear

Torch Song

FAVORITE LONG-RUNNING SHOW

Come From Away

Dear Evan Hansen

Hamilton

Waitress

Wicked

FAVORITE TOUR

Anastasia

The Book of Mormon

Dear Evan Hansen

Hamilton

Waitress

FAVORITE LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Alex Brightman, Beetlejuice

Reeve Carney, Hadestown

Santino Fontana, Tootsie

Andy Karl, Pretty Woman

Will Roland, Be More Chill

FAVORITE LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show

Sophia Anne Caruso, Beetlejuice

Caitlin Kinnunen, The Prom

Beth Leavel, The Prom

Eva Noblezada, Hadestown

FAVORITE LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Paddy Considine, The Ferryman

Bryan Cranston, Network

Jeff Daniels, To Kill a Mockingbird

Jim Parsons, The Boys in the Band

Daniel Radcliffe, The Lifespan of a Fact

FAVORITE LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Annette Bening, All My Sons

Laura Donnelly, The Ferryman

Glenda Jackson, King Lear

Laurie Metcalf, Hillary and Clinton

Kerry Washington, American Son

FAVORITE FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Corbin Bleu, Kiss Me, Kate

Gerard Canonico, Be More Chill

Andre De Shields, Hadestown

George Salazar, Be More Chill

Jason Tam, Be More Chill

FAVORITE FEATURED ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Kerry Butler, Beetlejuice

Amber Gray, Hadestown

Stephanie Hsu, Be More Chill

Bonnie Milligan, Head Over Heels

Orfeh, Pretty Woman

FAVORITE FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY

Gbenga Akinnagbe, To Kill a Mockingbird

Matt Bomer, The Boys in the Band

Gideon Glick, To Kill a Mockingbird

Jeremy Jordan, American Son

Andrew Rannells, The Boys in the Band

FAVORITE FEATURED ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Joan Allen, The Waverly Gallery

Jenni Barber, All My Sons

Celia Keenan-Bolger, To Kill a Mockingbird

LaTanya Richardson Jackson, To Kill a Mockingbird

Tatiana Maslany, Network

FAVORITE FUNNY PERFORMANCE

Brooks Ashmanskas, The Prom

Alex Brightman, Beetlejuice

Stephanie Hsu, Be More Chill

Leslie Kritzer, Beetlejuice

Beth Leavel, The Prom

FAVORITE DIVA PERFORMANCE

Brooks Ashmanskas, The Prom

Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show

Amber Gray, Hadestown

Kelli O’Hara, Kiss Me, Kate

Orfeh, Pretty Woman

FAVORITE ONSTAGE PAIR

Samantha Barks and Andy Karl, Pretty Woman

Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada, Hadestown

Stephanie Hsu and Will Roland, Be More Chill

Caitlin Kinnunen and Isabelle McCalla, The Prom

Will Roland and George Salazar, Be More Chill

FAVORITE BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE (MALE)

Gbenga Akinnagbe, To Kill a Mockingbird

Matt Bomer, The Boys in the Band Charlie Carver,

The Boys in the Band Armie Hammer, Straight White Men

Ephraim Sykes, Ain’t Too Proud

FAVORITE BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE (FEMALE)

Samantha Barks, Pretty Woman

Sophia Anne Caruso, Beetlejuice

Isabelle McCalla, The Prom

Ali Stroker, Oklahoma!

Stephanie Styles, Kiss Me, Kate!

FAVORITE REPLACEMENT (MALE)

Alex Boniello, Dear Evan Hansen

Gavin Creel, Waitress

Andrew Barth Feldman, Dear Evan Hansen

Jeremy Jordan, Waitress

Sky Lakota-Lynch, Dear Evan Hansen

FAVORITE REPLACEMENT (FEMALE)

Krystina Alabado, Mean Girls

Shoshana Bean, Waitress

Mallory Bechtel, Dear Evan Hansen

Laura Benanti, My Fair Lady

Jessica Vosk, Wicked

FAVORITE NEW SONG

“Dance With You” – The Prom

“I Love Play Rehearsal” – Be More Chill

“Loser Geek Whatever” – Be More Chill

“Michael in the Bathroom” – Be More Chill

“Wait For Me” – Hadestown