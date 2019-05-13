Brian Williams Back Upfront And Center For NBCUniversal

Brian Williams was back on the upfronts stage Monday after a couple of years out of the annual confab’s spotlight, talking about the upcoming “most consequential Presidential election in our country for generations to come.”

Williams, host of MSNBC’s The 11th Hour With Brian Williams, was part of the NBC News portion of NBCUniversal’s annual upfront presentation to advertisers today at Radio City Music Hall in New York. He was joined by NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt, Today’s Savannah Guthrie, NBC/MSNBC’s Chuck Todd, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, NBC/Telemundo’s Jose Diaz-Balart and CNBC’s Becky Quick onstage for the roughly five-minute presenation.

“This coming year, the world will be watching,” Williams told the crowd of the 2020 election season (it’s certainly good news for political advertising).

The NBC News veteran had been a regular on the upfronts circuit when he was anchor of NBCS Nightly News from December 2004, when he replaced Tom Brokaw, to February 2015, when he was suspended for six months for misrepresenting facts of his experiences covering the Iraq War in a Nightly News segment.

He eventually was re-assigned to MSNBC to anchor the cable network’s breaking news, while Holt took over the broadcast news. Williams has steadily regained his status: He launched The 11th Hour in February 2016, which since has evolved into the cleanup hitter of the cable net’s weeknight programming airing after All In With Chris Hayes, The Rachel Maddow Show and The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell.