EXCLUSIVE: Phoenix International is selling the Brian Dennehy family comedy Life Support (working title) at Cannes which stars Whiplash Oscar winner J.K. Simmons, Victor Victoria Oscar-nominated actress Lesley Ann Warren, Tom Arnold, and Anchorman‘s David Koechner.

Pic directed and written by stage and film actor Larry Clarke is loosely based on real events in his life, exploring the profound issues surrounding the end-of-life process.

Life Support centers around a manic Catholic family preparing for the death of their father, Bob (Dennehy), who wants to be in charge until his final day. The family includes an overly-religious brother (Arnold), who tries to keep the family legacy intact; a neurotic sister (Mo Gaffney), who can’t cope with the word “cremation;” an overbearing mother-in-law, Dawn (Warren); and the prodigal son, Eddie (Clarke), whose life is to change drastically when a huge secret comes to light. The other extended family (and friends) include cast: Eric Edelstein, John Gries, Mike O’Malley, Julie Ann Emery, Amy Landecker, Sam Trammel, and Chris Bauer.

Says Clarke, “I wanted to capture the ‘horrific beauty’ of passing away, because we never see that in movies. And at the same time, we need to learn to laugh and love through all this.”

Badlands Features produced the film. The deal was negotiated by Conduit Now. Unified North America is handling distribution in the states, and will be releasing the film in theaters this fall.

The film is produced by Kirk Roos and Brad Brizendine. EPs are Rick Dukhovny, Matthew Roazen, Scott P. Barlow, Emanuele Moretti, and Larry Clarke.

Producer Kirk Roos says, “The movie is aimed directly at an underappreciated audience of Baby Boomers and Gen X-ers, and tackles a tough topic with humor.”

Badlands Features is a Los Angeles-based development and production company, known for creating edgy indie films. The producers’ credits include UCB Founder and Veep double Emmy nominee Matt Walsh’s feature directorial canon A Better You, starring Brian Huskey and Horatio Sanz, and High Road, starring Dylan O’Brien, Lizzy Caplan, Rob Riggle and Ed Helms, as well as Magnolia Picture’s The Brass Teapot, starring Juno Temple, Michael Angarano, Billy Magnussen and directed by Ramaa Mosley, Painkillers, with Colm Feore, and Voltage’s Bedeviled.