‘Breckman Rodeo’ Pilot Not Going Forward At Freeform

EXCLUSIVE: Freeform has passed on its drama pilot Breckman Rodeo, from writer Steve Lerner, The Americans executive producers/showrunners Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields, and new Freeform corporate sibling FX Productions.

Breckman Rodeo, starring Jess Gabor and Noah Le Gros, was one of three hourlong pilots at Freeform, along with Party of Five and Motherland, all of which had been garnering solid buzz. The Party of Five reboot was the first of the bunch to score a series pickup in February, followed by the witches-themed Motherland: Fort Salem, which was picked up to series in March, leaving Breckman Rodeo as the only outstanding pilot.

The decision to not go forward with it comes a couple of weeks after Lauren Corrao joined Freeform as new head of original programming.

Created and written by Lerner and directed by Wendey Stanzler, Breckman Rodeo was an ensemble drama about a group of young rodeo riders in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The show centers on Ashley (Gabor), a rodeo-as-hell spark plug who refuses to stay within the lines that have been drawn for her, and her boyfriend Brant (Le Gros), a rodeo prodigy torn between a content, quiet life and the rocky climb to superstardom. Brant, Ashley and their friends will have to reconcile the traditional values of their sport and upbringing with the changing realities of the 21st century.

Kayla Wallace, Diego Josef, Vinnie Bennett and James Tarpey co-starred in the pilot, which was executive produced by Fields, Weisberg and Lerner.