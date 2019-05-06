Bravo Orders ‘Spy Games’ Espionage-Inspired Competition Series

EXCLUSIVE: Bravo Media is expanding its originals slate with Spy Games, an espionage-inspired reality competition series from Kinetic Content, a Red Arrow Studios company. The series will air later this year.

Hosted by model and martial artist Mia Kang, Spy Games follows 10 contestants as they battle it out in the ultimate game of espionage for a $100,000 prize.

Inspired by a once secret World War II government program called “Station S,” the show will follow the ten competitors living together on a compound as they are challenged to figure out the secrets their fellow players are keeping. Training and judging them in the art of espionage are “The Assessors” — Douglas Laux, Evy Poumpouras and Erroll Southers – three former intelligence professionals from the CIA, Secret Service and FBI, respectively, who will create missions and tests designed to push contestants to their breaking points as well as determine who stays and who goes home. As contestants are eliminated one-by-one, they quickly realize this game may be more mentally and physically challenging than they bargained for. However, they all must keep their eyes on the prize since only one contestant can come out on top and walk away with $100,000.

Spy Games is produced by Kinetic Content (part of Red Arrow Studios) with Chris Coelen, Karrie Wolfe, Eric Detwiler, John Saade, David Burris and Andrew Wallace serving as executive producers.