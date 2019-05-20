Bravo Greenlights ‘Indian-ish’ Comedic Docuseries From Truly Original

EXCLUSIVE: Bravo Media has given a green light to Indian-ish, described as a lighthearted and comedic docuseries, which follows multi-generational families from India who have relocated to America. The series hails from Truly Original, the Emmy-winning production company behind unscripted hits such as Deal Or No Deal and The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Featuring the first-ever all Indian cast in an American docuseries, Indian-ish follows several families over three generations who’ve shared close friendships for decades, having all relocated to the Miami area around the same time. These vibrant families are determined to live life to the fullest – centering around the most important values for Indian-Americans: family, success and tradition. With most of the young adults living at home until marriage, a battle often ensues between the parents who are trying to hold on to their cherished customs, and their adult children who are drifting more towards the “American Way.” It is a constant push and pull between their two worlds, often resulting in funny family dynamics that are laugh out loud.

Indian-ish will join Bravo’s unscripted slate which includes returning hits Project Runway and Top Chef, recently announced espionage-inspired competition series Spy Games as well as the recently expanded Below Deck franchise with luxury yacht spinoff Below Deck Sailing Vessel.

Indian-ish is produced for Bravo by Truly Original with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Michelle Schiefen, Ian Gelfand and Michael Meinecke serving as executive producers.