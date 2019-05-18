Olivia Wilde’s femme teen comedy Booksmart had a blitzkreig social media push today to a potential 221M followers prior to the pic’s early access paid sneaks tonight at 800 locations.

That combined reach is comprised from social media pushes on EW, Ellen DeGeneres’ channels as well as Annapurna’s and Booksmart’s social media handles.

Starting at 5AM PT today, the first six minutes of the film was dropped across YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and you can watch that above.

This was followed up by the debut of the pic’s “homage posters on Entertainment Weekly’s site and social portals at 7AM.

Then at 8AM, Ellen’s team launched the green band trailer and a :60 second cut down across all her channels and YouTube. Overall, Ellen’s reach across YouTube subs, Twitter and Instagram totals 213.4M. An added bonus was that Booksmart director Olvia Wilde was a guest on Ellen today. Wilde announced that those in the studio audience were receiving a $150 Fandango gift card so they can go see Booksmart on opening weekend, May 24. The crowd went crazy.

Says RelishMix about Booksmart‘s social media metrics, “YouTube video activity is building with top views on average at 17k views per day, topping at 62k, which is good. Hashtags for #Booksmart, #Booksmartmovie and @Booksmart are beginning to build over the week and the YouTube EOR viral rate is good to strong for the genre at 10:1.”

Earlier this month, UA Releasing offered exclusive paid screenings of Booksmart, which are occurring tonight at AMC, Regal, Cinemark, Marcus, Brielle Cinemas, Cinepolis, Harkins, Galaxy Theaters, Pacific Theaters, City Cinemas, Goodrich Theaters and Kerasotes.

Booksmart made its world premiere at the SXSW festival back in March. Directed by Wilde and written by Emily Halpern & Sarah Haskins and Susanna Fogel and Katie Silberman, it follows two academic superstars and best friends on the eve of their high school graduation who realize they should have worked less and played more. Determined not to fall short of their peers, the girls try to cram four years of fun into one night. Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein star alongside Jessica Williams, Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte and Jason Sudeikis.