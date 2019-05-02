‘Bones’ Stars & EPs Vow To Appeal Cleaving Of $179M Profit Award By Judge

(Updated with Bones lawyer statement) In a stunning win for Fox, a California judge today tossed most of the $179 million that Bones stars Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz and executive producers Barry Josephson and Kathy Reichs were awarded by an arbitrator earlier this year.

Mere days after a punting confirmation hearing on the profit participation matter, Judge Richard Rico has stripped all of the $128 million in punitive damages that Fox were contesting off the award granted by former judge Peter Lichtman in late February.

`Uncontested by Fox, the $50 million in non-punitive damages that the actors and EPs received from Lichtman in his final award.

Soon after Judge Rico’s minute order was issued, the lead lawyer said the Bones team plan to take this latest twist in the almost four-year long legal matter to an appeal ASAP.

“Today’s decision in no way impacts the arbitrator’s findings that our clients are owed more than $50 million for Fox’s fraudulent and deceitful accounting,” Daniel Saunders told Deadline.

“It deals only with the technical issue of whether our clients waived their right to receive punitive damages,” the Kasowitz Benson Torres lawyer for Deschanel, Boreanaz and Reichs added. “As the arbitrator concluded, they did not – and we look forward to showing the Court of Appeal why it should reverse today’s ruling.”

Josephson’s own attorney reiterated the legal response.

We respectfully and profoundly disagree with the trial court’s order eliminating the punitive damages award against Fox,” declared Dale Kinsella. “While the ruling contains no reasoning, we are confident that when the appellate court reviews the Award with the required deference, without regard to the trial court’s finding, the original award will be reinstated. The balance of the award for compensatory damages, attorneys’ fees and prejudgment interest in excess of $50 million dollars remains intact, and today’s ruling does not disturb the Arbitrator’s findings in any way.”

Industry vet Josephson first filed his wide-ranging breach of contract and fraudulent inducement complaint hitting the “unrelenting” Fox with “underreporting” the finances of Bones to the tune of millions and millions back on November 25, 2015. Actors and fellow Bones producers Deschanel and Boreanaz threw down with their own lawsuit five days later alleging that they and Reichs had been “cheated out of more than $100 million in gross revenues and being overcharged many additional millions of dollars in alleged expenses.”

Five months later, on April 8 2016, the consolidated cases saw Josephson and the actors suffer a loss as Rico agreed with Fox and tossed most of the case behind closed doors to arbitration. As the self-dealing issues were being handled in private, the rest of the case was stayed.

With attorney Daniel Petrocelli of O’Melveny & Myers taking the lead for Fox’s appeal of the condemning arbitration decision, the Fox hit back at Lichtman with a strident stance. The then still Murdoch-owned studio asserted that the arbitrator had overstepped the bounds of his brief in awarding “punitive damages in the face of a contractual provision explicitly denying him that power.” Looking to vacate the award, as they have today, the defendants filed their response within minutes of the arbitration order being made public on the Los Angeles Superior Court docket.

Now there’s a whole lot more filings to come in more dockets.

