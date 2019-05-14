Hyde Park Mounting Mohiro Kitoh Anime ‘Bokurano’ With Showrunner Charlie Craig

EXCLUSIVE: Ashok Amritraj’s Hyde Park Entertainment continues its expansion into television with a live-action adaptation of the acclaimed Japanese manga series Bokurano. The series was created by author Mohiro Kitoh and published by Shogakukan Inc.

Hyde Park has tapped veteran writer Charlie Craig (Pretty Little Liars and Freeform’s The Perfectionists) to be showrunner and executive producer. Amritraj will be executive producer, along with Rob Golenberg. Addison Mehr and Priya Amritraj will co-executive produce for Hyde Park.

Bokurano is a coming-of-age series that follows a group of detention-worthy teenagers from around the world tasked with saving the Earth. The 11-volume manga series has gained cult classic status over the last decade.

Beyond being exec producer and showrunner of Pretty Little Liars and The Perfectionists, Craig’s credits include serving as co-exec producer of CW’s The 100, and he was exec producer on the long-running Syfy series Eureka.

Hyde Park just wrapped Prey at Blumhouse and is in pre-production on Girl’s Night, starring Brianna Hilderbrand and Lana Condor. The producer is adapting for TV Fordlandia with director Werner Herzog and Christopher Wilkinson writing. Hyde Park is also in the middle of the large-scale animated musical feature Pashmina for Netflix with Gurinder Chada (Bend It Like Beckham) directing. Additionally Hyde Park is developing a TV series with Paul Feig’s diversity initiative Powderkeg.