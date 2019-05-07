‘Bob’s Burgers’ EPs Lizzie & Wendy Molyneux Ink Multi-Year Overall Deal With 20th TV

Bob’s Burgers executive producers Lizzie and Wendy Molyneux have signed a three-year overall deal with 20th Century Fox TV, the studio behind Fox’s hit animated series. Under the pact, the duo will continue to work on Bob’s Burgers, which has been renewed for a 10th season, as well as their animated series in development at Fox, The Great North, and will develop additional projects.

Lizzie and Wendy Molyneux have worked on the past nine seasons of Loren Bouchard and Jim Dauterive’s critically acclaimed series Bob’s Burgers. On the film side, they recently finished writing The People We Hate at the Wedding for FilmNation and Michael DeLuca.

“We’re really grateful and excited to remain here at our creative home and to keep working with Jonnie, Dana, Peter and Howard,” said Lizzie and Wendy Molyneux. “They’ve always been incredibly supportive even though we’ve been perfectly open about the fact that every single one of our scripts is actually written by our mom, Sue.”

Related Story Dan Fogelman Inks Mega New Overall Deal With 20th Century Fox Television

“Wendy and Lizzie are hilarious writers who have had a long history with this studio and we are so glad this will now formally become their exclusive home,” added Jonnie Davis, President of Creative Affairs, 20th Century Fox TV. “They’ve been incredible contributors to our gem, Bob’s Burgers, Loren loves them and our head of animation Marci Proietto has been their champion, for good reason. It’s no accident that their new animated series in the works for Fox attracted an all-star voice cast; it’s just that special, as are they.”

This marks the eleventh TCFTV overall announced since its acquisition by Disney (along with other key 21st Century Fox assets) was finalized in March, joining pacts with Drew Goddard, Jason Winer, Octavia Spencer, Nora Smith, Jake Kasdan & Melvin Mar, I. Marlene King, Liz Meriwether, Amy Holden Jones, Dan Fogelman and Jon M. Chu.