Bobby Cannavale, Ashley Benson, Stockard Channing To Co-Star In ‘Lapham Rising’

Emmy-winner Bobby Cannavale (Ant-Man and the Wasp, Boardwalk Empire), Ashley Benson (Pretty Little Liars, Her Smell), Stockard Channing (The Good Wife, The West Wing), and Catherine Parker (The Haunting of Hill House) will appear in Lapham Rising, a film adaptation of Roger Rosenblatt’s novel starring Frank Langella. First-time feature director Charlie Kessler is at the helm with production slated to begin this summer in Minnesota.

The story follows Harry March (Langella), a retired writer whose life starts to unravel when a multimillionaire begins building a mansion across from his quiet island home in the Hamptons. Up until now, he has lived peacefully with his talking dog, Hector, a born-again Evangelical and unapologetic capitalist. To Harry, the gargantuan mansion represents the fetid and corrupt excess that has ruined modern civilization.

Langella also serves as executive producer. Kessler is also producing with Kerry Orent, Mike Sobiloff and Winter State Entertainment’s Hamid and Camille Torabpour, Dr. Mark Smith, and Patrick Werksma.

