Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger Says It’s “Very Difficult” To Do Georgia Business With New Abortion Law

Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger said it would be “very difficult” for the company to do business in Georgia if a new abortion law takes effect.

Speaking to Reuters, Iger said many people would not want to work in the state if the so-called “heartbeat” law, which is being challenged in court after being signed into law on May 7, is enacted. The new law would take effect on Jan. 1, 2020 if not overturned.

Disney is the latest company to raise the possibility of not doing business in the state. Netflix has experessed similar sentiments, as has many stars. Disney has filmed Black Panther and Avengers: Endgame in Georgia.

Asked if the company would continue in the shadow of the new law, Iger said, “I rather doubt we will. I think many people who work for us will not want to work there, and we will have to heed their wishes in that regard. Right now, we are watching it very carefully.”

Related Story Ava DuVernay Teams With 'Batman' Comic Book Scribe Tom King For Warner Bros./DC's 'The New Gods'

If the law goes into effect, “I don’t see how it’s practical for us to continue to shoot there,” he said.

Georgia offers a tax credit that has made it a popular destination for film and TV productions. That production has created more than 92,000 jobs in Georgia, according to the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA), and some 455 productions were shot in Georgia in 2018, according to the state.