Bob Iger Tours Disneyland’s ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ With J.J. Abrams, Steven Spielberg

Disneyland’s upcoming Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge isn’t open to the public yet, but some Hollywood VIPs have already gotten a tour.

Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger tweeted three photos Saturday that showed him taking a look inside of the Star Wars-themed attraction with some of his famous friends — Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, directors J.J. Abrams, Steven Spielberg and Galaxy’s Edge creator, Scott Trowbridge.

Iger captioned his post: “Best way to impress your friends…give them a personal tour of @starwars Galaxy’s Edge!

#stevenspielberg, #jjabrams, Kathy Kennedy with Imagineer & Galaxy’s Edge creator, Scott Trowbridge.

Best way to impress your friends…give them a personal tour of @starwars Galaxy's Edge!#stevenspielberg, #jjabrams, Kathy Kennedy with Imagineer & Galaxy's Edge creator, Scott Trowbridge. pic.twitter.com/e3jFH2Cd2b — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) May 11, 2019

Abrams directed The Force Awakens (2015) and is helming The Rise of Skywalker, which is set to storm into theaters on December 20.

Iger has previously described the massive 14-acre attraction as “the largest lands we’ve ever built.”

Related Story J.J. Abrams & Jordan Peele Will Shoot HBO Drama 'Lovecraft Country' In Georgia But Donate Profits To Fight "Heartbeat" Law

Galaxy’s Edge is scheduled to open on May 31 and Aug. 29 at Disneyland in Anaheim and DisneyWorld in Florida, respectively.