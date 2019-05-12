Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

New Cobie Smulders ABC Series Recasts A Male Lead, Departing Mark Webber Calls Treatment “Degrading”

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Bob Iger Tours Disneyland’s ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ With J.J. Abrams, Steven Spielberg

Disneyland

Disneyland’s upcoming Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge isn’t open to the public yet, but some Hollywood VIPs have already gotten a tour.

Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger tweeted three photos Saturday that showed him taking a look inside of the Star Wars-themed attraction with some of his famous friends — Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, directors J.J. Abrams, Steven Spielberg and Galaxy’s Edge creator, Scott Trowbridge.

Iger captioned his post: “Best way to impress your friends…give them a personal tour of @starwars Galaxy’s Edge!
#stevenspielberg, #jjabrams, Kathy Kennedy with Imagineer & Galaxy’s Edge creator, Scott Trowbridge.

Abrams directed The Force Awakens (2015) and is helming The Rise of Skywalker, which is set to storm into theaters on December 20.

Iger has previously described the massive 14-acre attraction as “the largest lands we’ve ever built.”

Galaxy’s Edge is scheduled to open on May 31 and Aug. 29 at Disneyland in Anaheim and DisneyWorld in Florida, respectively.

Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad