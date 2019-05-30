‘Bluff City Law’, ‘Perfect Harmony’ & ‘Four Weddings And A Funeral’ Head To Canada’s Citytv – LA Screenings

Bluff City Law, Perfect Harmony and Four Weddings and A Funeral are among the new series heading to Canada’s Citytv. The Rogers Media-backed broadcaster has unveiled its fall schedule and its recent shopping purchases from the LA Screenings.

The network has picked up Fox’s animated comedy Bless The Harts, Jimmy Smits legal drama Bluff City Law, Mindy Kaling’s reboot of Four Weddings and a Funeral, talkshow The Kelly Clarkson Show, ABC’s Mixed-ish, Bradley Whitford’s comedy Perfect Harmony, as well as midseason series The Baker and The Beauty, Council of Dads, Epix’s Godfather of Harlem and Lincoln.

The deals were unveiled by Rick Brace, President of Rogers Media, and Colette Watson, SVP of TV & Broadcast Operations.

“The power of TV is stronger than ever, and that power comes from compelling content. Whether viewers are watching on a big screen in their living room or a smartphone on the go, these deep connections are unique to the TV content experience,” said Brace. “Last fall, Canadians watched more television than the year before. They fall in love with the characters who feel like family, they connect to the relationships and stories that unfold over time. And this is why they keep coming back.”

“With curated additions that complement our returning series, we are seamlessly guiding our viewers through a great night – and week – of entertainment,” added Watson. “We’ve stacked the hit new-to-Citytv Chicago franchise on Wednesday, paired emotionally-potent dramas A Million Little Things and Four Weddings and a Funeral on Thursday, and boosted Sunday’s must-see animation block with Bless the Harts. This is our strongest and most diverse schedule ever.”