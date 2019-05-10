‘Blindspot’ Renewed For Season 5 By NBC

Blindspot lives again! After another spring on the bubble, the mystery drama starring Sullivan Stapleton and Jaimie Alexander has scored a fifth season renewal by NBC. The pickup comes despite NBC’s recent decision to bench Blindspot for the May sweep.

Blindspot was a big breakout hit when it launched in fall 2015 behind The Voice on Monday. Its ratings took a hit once the series was moved to Wednesdays in Season 2 and further declined when it was relocated to Fridays at the start of Season 3.

While not a strong linear performer, Blindspot has done OK in delayed viewing and has an established a fan base. With a significant DVR bump, the series is averaging a 0.9 adults 18-49 most current rating and 4.9 million viewers.

Additionally, Blindspot has been a strong seller and profit generator for producer Warner Bros. TV internationally, including via a lucrative deal with Netflix. For that reason, the studio had previously agreed to a license-fee reduction(s) from NBC to clinch a renewal.

Blindspot started off with a beautiful woman (Alexander) with no memories of her past, who was found naked in Times Square with her body fully covered in intricate tattoos. Her discovery sets off a vast and complex mystery that immediately ignites the attention of the FBI.

Rob Brown, Audrey Esparza, Ashley Johnson and Ennis Esmer round out the main cast.

Martin Gero created Blindspot and executive produces with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter for Warner Bros. TV and Greg Berlanti Prods.

The series received two Emmy nominations in the Outstanding Stunt Coordination category — once in 2017 and again in 2018.