‘Bless This Mess’ Renewed For Season 2 By ABC

Bless This Mess, starring Lake Bell and Dax Shepard, is cleaning up with a season 2 renewal by ABC.

The comedy series kicked off strong with a 0.9 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 4.69 million total viewers for its April 16 series premiere. In its third week, the series continued to show promise, maintaining 100% of lead-in Black-Ish (0.7, 2.91M) in the demo, while building in total viewers.

Created/executive produced by Bell and Elizabeth Meriwether (Single Parents, New Girl), Bless This Mess stars Bell and Shepard as a newlywed couple whose plan to ditch big city living for a simpler life in Nebraska doesn’t go as expected. The cast also includes Ed Begley Jr., Pam Grier, JT Neal and Christina Offley.

Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar (Fresh Off the Boat, Speechless) are executive producers, as are Shepard, Erin O’Malley and Katherine Pope.



Bless This Mess is co-production between 20th Century Fox TV and ABC Studios.