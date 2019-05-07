Mackenzie Foy and Kate Winslet have been set to star in Black Beauty, the feature film update of the classic Anna Sewell novel that is being written and directed by Ashley Avis. Bolt Pictures and Constantin Film are teaming to produce the pic, which will mirror the events of the original 1877 book while bringing them into a modern light.

The film is one of two pics now in pre-production that Constantin said Tuesday it is bringing to the Cannes market beginning next week, both to be sold by Mister Smith Entertainment. The other is Wrong Turn, its remake of the West Virginia cannibal cult hit first released by Fox in 2003 spawning another five films.

Black Beauty centers on the deep and enduring bond between a 17-year-old girl (Foy) and the beloved wild horse who helps her overcome the trauma of her loss following the death of her parents. Winslet will voice Beauty. Jeremy Bolt and Robert Kulzer are producing and Martin Moszkowicz is executive producing.

Wrong Turn will follow six friends from New York taking a hiking trip to the West Virginia Mountains who unwittingly fall prey to a savage sect known as The Foundation. The redo is being penned by franchise creator Alan McElroy, and Mike P. Nelson is directing. No cast has been set yet.

Kulzer and James Harris are producing and Moszkowicz is executive producer.