‘Birds of Prey’ Helmer Cathy Yan To Direct ‘Sour Hearts’ For A24

Cathy Yan has set her next directorial outing following the highly anticipated Margot Robbie-led Birds of Prey adaptation. Yan, who wrote and directed the Sundance award-winning film Dead Pigs, has been tapped to co-write direct Sour Hearts, a film based on the short-story collection by Jenny Zhang, who will co-write the screenplay alongside Yan. A24 will finance, produce, and distribute the film, which is described as a coming-of-age story about the immigrant experience from the perspective of children and parents. Set in the boroughs of New York in the 90s, the story is portrayed through the point of view of a young girl, whose parents relocated from Shanghai, as her family as the work to reach the middle-class status. Variety was first to report this news.