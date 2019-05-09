‘Birdgirl’: Paget Brewster Leads ‘Harvey Birdman’ Spinoff At Adult Swim

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 15: Actress Paget Brewster attends the FOX Winter TCA 2016 All-Star Party at The Langham Huntington Hotel and Spa on January 15, 2016 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Look! Up in the sky! It’s Birdgirl, Adult Swim’s new toon series starring Paget Brewster that’s a spinoff from its Harvey Bridman franchise.

The WarnerMedia network today announced the half-hour comedy created and executive produced by ME Productions. Here’s how its nest is feathered: After being named CEO of the world’s largest and most non-sensical corporation, Sebben & Sebben, Judy Ken Sebben aka Birdgirl (Brewster) has to find a way to maintain her work/superhero life balance.

But wait, there’s more: Through the halls of the company headquarters she assembles her Birdteam. By day, they try to drag the company into this century. By mid-afternoon, they usually end up having to break a lot of things to stop something bad that one of them might have helped cause. It’s the sort of superhero team we get at this moment.

The series is spun off from Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law, the mid-2000s Adult Swim toon starring Gary Cole that resurfaced last year as a special titled Harvey Birdman, Attorney General. Brewster’s Birdgirl appeared in nine episodes of the original show and reprised the role for the special, along with many other veterans of the source series.

Produced by Susan Shipsky and directed by Rich Ferguson-Hull, Birdgirl is animated by Awesome Inc. Adult Swim didn’t announce any other casting or details.