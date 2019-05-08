Billy Bush will return to TV nearly three years after getting canned from NBC News’ Today when a 2005 sexually graphic hot-mic Access Hollywood conversation with Donald Trump surfaced (the candidate was sexually graphic, the TV host mostly giggled).

Bush will join Fox’s new Extra Extra program when the show debuts this fall, according to an exclusive report by People magazine. “We all have to be able to evolve as we grow,” Bush is quoted in today’s People story, adding that since 2016 and 2005, “I had the opportunity to grow up a little bit. Facing adversity in some way is good. And I feel I’ll be better at my job than I ever was. This is my next step.”

Extra Extra will be a new version of the formerly syndicated Extra program.

Deadline has not yet confirmed Bush’s new gig, but the hire isn’t unexpected. In January, Bush reportedly was in talks with Fox about joining Extra, which had been acquired by Fox Television Stations in seven major markets; the transition in those markets from NBC to Fox was set for fall 2019.